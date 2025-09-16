Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 137 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after acquiring an additional 401,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $424.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

