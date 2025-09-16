Head-To-Head Comparison: Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) versus Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Sylvamo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sylvamo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Millennium Group International alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millennium Group International and Sylvamo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International $38.53 million N/A -$8.77 million N/A N/A Sylvamo $3.77 billion 0.47 $302.00 million $5.23 8.46

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Millennium Group International and Sylvamo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sylvamo 2 1 1 0 1.75

Sylvamo has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Sylvamo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sylvamo has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A Sylvamo 6.11% 23.99% 8.14%

Summary

Sylvamo beats Millennium Group International on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers. The Latin America segment focuses on uncoated freesheet paper under Chamex, Chamequinho and Chambril brands, as well as produces HP papers. This segment also operates integrated mills and non-integrated mills. The North America segment offers imaging, commercial printing, and converting papers, as well as uncoated papers under Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Accent, DRM and Postmark brand names. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail merchants, e-commerce, agents, resellers, and paper distributors. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.