West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

WST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $257.73 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.61.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

