aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

aTyr Pharma Stock Down 83.3%

Shares of ATYR opened at $1.01 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

