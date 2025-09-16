Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises approximately 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CRH opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $114.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

