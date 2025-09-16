MFG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 32,666 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 $URTY

MFG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 comprises about 3.5% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MFG Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at $4,052,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 37.7% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 74,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 41.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Price Performance

Shares of URTY opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $431.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.41. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $68.23.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

