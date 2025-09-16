St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,301 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,658,180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15,420.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $676,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,916,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.