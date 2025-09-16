Exchange Bank Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Exchange Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Exchange Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $325.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $326.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $534.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.