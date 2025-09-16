SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after acquiring an additional 183,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,744,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

