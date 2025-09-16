Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

