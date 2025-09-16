Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 662.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 106,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.2%

CVX stock opened at $157.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.