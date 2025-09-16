iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF $IAGG Shares Purchased by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 937.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.