iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial Consulting LLC

Summit Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IYE opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

