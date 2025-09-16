Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,952 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18,072.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 77.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.85%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

