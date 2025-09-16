Summit Financial Consulting LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF $PSCC

Summit Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Summit Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSCC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $39.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

