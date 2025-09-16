iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Trimmed by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $494,491,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $664.38.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

