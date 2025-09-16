Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,354,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

