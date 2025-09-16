Westmount Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.06 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

