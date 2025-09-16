Byrne Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,634,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,657,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

