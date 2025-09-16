Limoneira Co $LMNR Shares Purchased by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Limoneira during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,278,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Down 0.5%

LMNR stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Limoneira Co has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.18 million, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Stephens began coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Limoneira to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Limoneira

Limoneira Company Profile

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.