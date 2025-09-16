Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,281.40. The trade was a 31.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 122,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

