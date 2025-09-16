Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $156.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after buying an additional 4,656,021 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.