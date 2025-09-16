Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

