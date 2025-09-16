Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 681 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter.

JGRO stock opened at $92.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $92.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

