Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Purchased by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 965.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

