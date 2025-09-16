Analyzing Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) & MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bassett Furniture Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bassett Furniture Industries 0.76% 1.48% 0.74% MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bassett Furniture Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 MillerKnoll 0 3 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Bassett Furniture Industries has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bassett Furniture Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bassett Furniture Industries pays out 275.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MillerKnoll pays out -133.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bassett Furniture Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bassett Furniture Industries and MillerKnoll”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bassett Furniture Industries $329.92 million 0.43 -$9.69 million $0.29 56.31 MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.38 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -36.55

Bassett Furniture Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bassett Furniture Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bassett Furniture Industries beats MillerKnoll on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers. The company also distributes its products through multi-line furniture stores, including Bassett galleries or design centers, as well as sells online; and engages in wood and upholstery operations. In addition, it owns and leases land, retail store properties, warehouses, and distribution centers. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1902 and is based in Bassett, Virginia.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

