New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,537 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Amundi increased its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after buying an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after buying an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $77,820,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after buying an additional 812,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Barclays set a $128.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VRT opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

