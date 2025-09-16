AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 117,664.4% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,270,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 86.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,386,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.95.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $593.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $110.90 and a one year high of $595.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.73.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.