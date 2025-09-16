Head-To-Head Comparison: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and Procter & Gamble”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 1.01 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -10.61 Procter & Gamble $84.28 billion 4.36 $15.97 billion $6.51 24.11

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Procter & Gamble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRC and Procter & Gamble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Procter & Gamble 0 7 10 1 2.67

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 80.68%. Procter & Gamble has a consensus target price of $175.12, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Procter & Gamble.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and Procter & Gamble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59% Procter & Gamble 18.95% 32.69% 13.49%

Volatility & Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats BRC on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home care segment consists of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

