Range Financial Group LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

