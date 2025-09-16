Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 1,287 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,228,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 97,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,376,000. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

