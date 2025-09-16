Woodstock Corp Reduces Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 848,408 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after buying an additional 846,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,871,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 541,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

