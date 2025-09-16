Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. UBS Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

