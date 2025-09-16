Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.