Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts in 2025 — With More to Come
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.