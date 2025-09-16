Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Bought by HFG Wealth Management LLC

HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of HFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,198,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 163,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,095,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.