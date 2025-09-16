Woodstock Corp Sells 300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

