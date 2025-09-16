PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Acquires 6,439 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

