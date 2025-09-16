Client First Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Client First Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Seek First Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $133.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $133.39.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

