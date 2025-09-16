Presidio Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF makes up 4.8% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.9%

AIRR opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $93.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

