Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,151 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.