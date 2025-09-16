BDO Unibank, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

BDO Unibank Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.