BDO Unibank, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 201.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.
BDO Unibank Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
