Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

JEPI stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.