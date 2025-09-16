4,966 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1%

Republic Services stock opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.65 and a 200-day moving average of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

