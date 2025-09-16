Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September $KSEP Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25,440.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 12,968.4% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KSEP opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (KSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

