Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.9286.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th.

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $150,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,929,000 after buying an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,384,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,791,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 484.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 623,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,176,000 after buying an additional 516,761 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.01. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.94%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

