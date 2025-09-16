Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.15 and traded as high as C$10.43. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$10.39, with a volume of 660,756 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.98%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

