Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 97,209 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 97,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $6,227,208.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 577,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,015,021.08. This represents a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 112,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $7,118,054.02.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 104,906 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $6,557,674.06.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 107,493 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $6,650,591.91.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after acquiring an additional 199,467 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 176.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 334.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 271.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.