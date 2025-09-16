Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLYS):

9/11/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2025 – Mineralys Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 588,235 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $14,999,992.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,456,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,141,285.50. This trade represents a 27.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,051 shares of company stock worth $1,776,262. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

