Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer Sells 76,520 Shares

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total transaction of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,252.45. The trade was a 67.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Insmed Trading Down 1.9%
NASDAQ INSM opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $149.08.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.
View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
