Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer Sells 76,520 Shares

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Orlov Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total transaction of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,252.45. The trade was a 67.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Insmed Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ INSM opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.52. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $149.08.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Insmed by 220.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.