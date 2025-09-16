Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.99 and traded as high as C$44.49. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$44.09, with a volume of 55,334 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aura Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.54%.

Aura Minerals Inc is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Paua -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and the Gold Road mine in the United States.

